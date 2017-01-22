UP TO $75,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FROM COX COMMUNICATIONS

Feb. 1, 2017 deadline for high school seniors to apply

VISTA, CALIF. – Jan. 20, 2017 – Vista high school seniors are invited to apply for a college scholarship from Cox Communications. Up to $75,000 in “Cox Scholars” scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university.

Students must submit an online application by Wednesday, Feb. 1. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000, and are open to 2017 graduating high school seniors living in a Cox service area in San Diego County. To apply, visit http://www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Cox Scholars will be selected based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and staying focused on their educational goals in spite of facing adversity in their lives. Finalist interviews will take place in April. Recipients will be announced in May.

The Cox Scholars program is part of Cox Charities, which is funded by employee contributions that are matched by Cox Communications. Since 2000, the Cox Scholars program has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships.

About Cox Communications

