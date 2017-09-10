Assistance League of North Coast’s Autumn Fantasy 9/25

The Assistance Leagueâ of North Coast will hold its 23rd annual fundraiser gala, Autumn Fantasy, on Saturday, October 14, 10:30-2:00, at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. Dan Cohen, co-anchor of CBS News 8 This Morning will serve as the Master of Ceremony. Guests will have the chance to win beautiful opportunity baskets, as seen in the photo, and bid on silent auction items. After the luncheon is served, Auctioneer Mike Watson will use his unique style to call the live auction. “Wendy and Rik” will entertain guests with songs from Sinatra to the Beatles.

The mission of ALNC is to serve Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista K-12 students in need. Monies raised from this event help fund the philanthropic programs that support these children with school uniforms, shoes, emergency clothing, books and other supplies. Funds for the programs also come from the Assistance League Thrift Shop at 1830A, Oceanside Blvd. Oceanside.

Please visit www.alnc.org for ticket information.

