Carlsbad’s Christian Chapman Ready For Year SDSU Starting Quarterback

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Diego State-Thursday 17, 2017: Christian Chapman the former Lancer from Carlsbad High School has surprised a lot the fans at San Diego State including some MVP’s and surprise wins, since being was named starting quarterback of San Diego State, the former Carlsbad High product currently rides a 13-3 overall record at quarterback along with a 4-0 record with with 2 wins in the Mountain West Conference and 2 major bowl games.
While at Carlsbad High School for three years, Christian Chapman lettered in football under Head Coach Thadd MacNeill. ” While with the Lancers, Chapman was named 2 time Avocado League Selection and earned second team All North County honors and was named the offensive MVP. In his senior year, Chapman completed 132 passes for 219 attempts for 1986 yards along with 23 touchdown and carried the ball 46 times for 194 yards. While in his junior year, Chapman passed for 1899 yards and 18 touchdowns and was ranked 39th ranked quarterback ESPN and 73 by Scout.
In his freshman year with the Aztecs, the former Lancer made his debut for the Aztecs as they took on the Toreros of University of San Diego and threw for 2 completions out of 2 attempts for 48 yards along with a 32 yard pass to Rashad Penny. Against the Bears of California he came off the bench in the 45-40 victory and went 4 completions out of 13 attempts for 37 yards. In the middle of the season he didn’t play the next 8 games. But the former Lancer regained his form and startedthe last 2 games and surprised the Aztecs to important wins over the Falcons of Air Force by a 27-24 for Mountain West Championship at San Diego Stadium along with a 42-7 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Aloha Bowl where he was named Most Valuable Player. His total stats his freshman season was 29 completions out of 49 attempts for 438 yards and threw for 2 touchdowns
In his sophomore year with the Aztecs, Chapman started his first full season at quarterback and he passed the ball 153 completions out of 251 attempts for 1994 yards and led San Diego State to an 11-3 record 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions along with their 2nd Mountain West Conference with a 27-24 win over the Cowboys of the University of Wyoming in Laramie and defeated the 34-10 victory over the Cougars of the University of Houston.
Christian Chapman commenting on his qb performance in practice:
“I think we took a step today there are some things that we have to build on each scrimmage we’re taking a step forward especially our receivers as they have gotten on track we all have stuff to do and have to keep building on it.”
” I like the young backs that we have Rashad Penny is going well and is adjusting well to my handoffs along with other backs on our squad all of the players are running the ball hard The lineman and our defense are coming off the ball well we will be running a 4-3 defense.”