Carlsbad’s Christian Chapman Ready For Year SDSU Starting Quarterback

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Diego State-Thursday 17, 2017: Christian Chapman the former Lancer from Carlsbad High School has surprised a lot the fans at San Diego State including some MVP’s and surprise wins, since being was named starting quarterback of San Diego State, the former Carlsbad High product currently rides a 13-3 overall record at quarterback along with a 4-0 record with with 2 wins in the Mountain West Conference and 2 major bowl games.

While at Carlsbad High School for three years, Christian Chapman lettered in football under Head Coach Thadd MacNeill. ” While with the Lancers, Chapman was named 2 time Avocado League Selection and earned second team All North County honors and was named the offensive MVP. In his senior year, Chapman completed 132 passes for 219 attempts for 1986 yards along with 23 touchdown and carried the ball 46 times for 194 yards. While in his junior year, Chapman passed for 1899 yards and 18 touchdowns and was ranked 39th ranked quarterback ESPN and 73 by Scout.