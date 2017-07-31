MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting

Please join us for the August MainStreet Morning Meeting.

Assemblyman Chavez will share information about the recent Cap & Trade vote and how – if at all – it will affect those in Oceanside.

Lou Ochoa, North Beach Promenade – Parking Structure/Mixed Use – Project Update

North County’s Biggest Film Festival August 6 – 13, 2017- ww.osidefilm.org

(Jeremy Cohen’s presentation on the Oceanside Pier Resort has been postponed)

We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.