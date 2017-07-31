Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting

MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting

By   /  July 31, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Morning Meeting Banner

Please join us for the August MainStreet Morning Meeting.
Tuesday, August 1st – 8:30 a.m.
701 Mission Avenue Downtown Oceanside
 
Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, 76th Assembly District
Assemblyman Chavez will share information about the recent Cap & Trade vote and   how – if at all –  it will affect those in Oceanside.
Lou Ochoa, North Beach Promenade – Parking Structure/Mixed Use – Project Update

 

Sterling Anno / Anita Romaine , Co-Chairs
Oceanside International Film Festival
North County’s Biggest Film Festival August 6 – 13, 2017- ww.osidefilm.org

 (Jeremy Cohen’s presentation on the  Oceanside Pier Resort has been postponed)

 

We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on July 31, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 31, 2017 @ 3:18 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee To Meet

Read More →