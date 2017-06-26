Loading...
Relay For Life Vista

June 26, 2017

We need your help to finish the fight. Relay for Life of Vista on July 15 & 16th. This event is from 9 am to 9 am at Rancho Minerva Middle School located at 2455 Foothill Drive, Vista.

  • Form a team with your family or co-workers
  • Serve on the Volunteer Planning Committee
  • Honor a loved one with a Luminaria
  • Participate in the Survivor’s lap
  • Become  a day of event volunteer

Come be a part of this incredible community event!

You can inspire hope for a world free of cancer. Your participation at RELAY FOR LIFE funds the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives by helping people stay and get well, by finding cures and fighting back.

Contact Event lead Bill Johnston at 760-845-7101 or info@rfl@org.

