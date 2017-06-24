Fatal Traffic Collision – San Marcos

On June 24, 2017, at 4:48 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at W. Mission Avenue and S. Santa Fe Avenue, in the city of San Marcos. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 52 year old female was driving her 1989 Mazda 626 northbound in the #1 lane of S. Santa Fe Avenue as a 30 year old male

pedestrian was crossing the roadway midblock.

The Mazda struck the pedestrian and came to a stop a short distance away. The pedestrian was still attached to the Mazda when deputies and the fire department arrived. San Marcos Fire Department personnel transported the male to Palomar Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The San Marcos Traffic Division is conducting the investigation