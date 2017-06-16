On June 15 20 17, at approximately 12:03 PM , a 26 year-old male, was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk south on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd approaching the intersection with Descanso in San Ma rcos. The rider enter ed the intersection against a red traffic signal and saw a truck in the roadway approaching his location from the east on Descanso.

The bicycle rider locked his brakes and was ejected onto the roadway. The 60 year-old male driver of the truck was unable to stop in time or avoid the bicyclist in the roadway and struck him .