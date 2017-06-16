On June 15 2017, at approximately 12:03 PM, a 26 year-old male, was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk south on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd approaching the intersection with Descanso in San Marcos. The rider entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and saw a truck in the roadway approaching his location from the east on Descanso.
The bicycle rider locked his brakes and was ejected onto the roadway. The 60 year-old male driver of the truck was unable to stop in time or avoid the bicyclist in the roadway and struck him.
The bicycle rider was transported to Palomar Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck remained on-scene. The bicyclist was found at-fault for the collision due to entering the roadway against a red traffic signal. The San Marcos Traffic Division is conducting the investigation.