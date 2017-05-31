San Marcos Rallies To Win Makes 4th CIF Appearance

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos, CA – May 2017-In a tale of home runs, base hits and a good ballgame, the Knights of San Marcos found a way to win and yes they did stage a comeback and they battled, fought, clawed and scratched their way as they defeated the Bulldogs of Ramona by a 10-7 score.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the top of the first as they took an early 1-0 on Cameron Rowles solo home run.

The Knights came back in the bottom of the first on 2 two run home runs by second batter Kade Kretzschmar and by cleanup batter Vin Martinez as they went ahead 4-1.

Again in the top of the 2nd, the Bulldogs of Ramona came back and tied the game at 4-4 as 9th batter Garrett Lee hit a three run homer to rightfield.

The Knights scored 4 more runs in the bottom of the fifth with a bases loaded walk rbi by Tyler Holmes and 2 more sixth on an rbi double by Evan Ianniciello to make the score 10-7.

San Marcos Baseball Head Coach Jeff Dufek: “Anytime you play Ramona you have to battle hard they have outstanding and well coached and have a ton of power up and down the line we.” “We struggled early and got behind in the count that helped out a lot as far as their offense is concerned but our guys have been swinging the bats well for us.”

“Kade Kreztschmar and Vin Martinez both have good power to hit the ball throughout the game my relief pitcher Zach Prajner is the biggest security blanket as he threw the ball hard on the mound today.” “The solo home runs in the bottom of the first, Kade hit a 2 strike pitch over the wall and Vin has done that for the last month when he takes a swing he looks for a good pitch.” said Coach Dufek

“We preach to the ballplayers that this is a 7 inning game until the last out is made this is a veteran and an experienced group I thought that no one gets too high and too low that was a bunch after trailing in the game which was a hit in the gut 5th and 6th we have done a good job of late runs and have scored early then we stopped in the middle of the inning then we came back with 1 or 2 runs in the game it is like gold in the 7th inning we have a way to win and we did.” said Coach Dufek.