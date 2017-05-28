Memorial Day At Vista Elks Lodge

|
Don’t forget, You are Invited!
To The Vista Lodge #1968.
Please join the Knights, Officers and Members of the Vista Lodge #1968, on May 29th 2017 for our celebration of Memorial Day. We are holding a flag retirement ceremony on that day as well. The festivities begin at 11:00 am with food served from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Full Bar Open
Live Music, Horseshoes, and Bocce Ball Tournaments
Menu
Santa Maria Tri-Tip • Roasted Corn on the Cob • Macaroni Salad • Watermelon
Adults $12.00 Children 10 and Under $8
All proceeds go to Charity