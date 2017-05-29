Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee Formed

Oceanside – The City of Oceanside’s Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee has appointed all of its members and met on Monday, May 22, 2017, to set the calendar for its upcoming meetings.

The ad-hoc committee has been tasked by the City Council to review the possibility of creating new regulations for the City of Oceanside to allow the cultivation, distribution and dispensing of medical marijuana. The City currently has a ban on all aspects of the business except for licensed delivery services within the city limits.

“The work of the committee is important to the many residents of Oceanside who suffer from medical conditions and find relief from the use of medical marijuana,” said Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery, Chair of the newly created committee. “The professionals we have on the committee have a wide-range of expertise in the different areas which we see as crucial to crafting regulations for medical marijuana.”

The committee is comprised of Lowery as Committee Chair and Council Member Jerry Kern as Vice Chair. The other members are: Dr. Rafe Trickey, City Treasurer, who will bring a wealth of financial expertise as the State of California searches to answer banking and other financial questions related to the marijuana industry; Dr. Wendy Wiehl, a Doctor of Clinical Pharmacy and Director and Professor of Alcohol and Other Drug Studies at San Diego City College; and, Andrea France, an Oceanside resident who is a Multiple Sclerosis patient.

The Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee was created by the City Council on April 19 to specifically address the possibility of new medical marijuana regulations for the City of Oceanside. All work will be completed within six months per City regulations regarding ad-hoc committees and the committee’s report will be presented to the City Council for review and possible action in November, 2017. For more information, you can access the committee’s webpage at http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/services/comms/mmac.asp or email the committee atmmadhoc@ci.oceanside.ca.us.