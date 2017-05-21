Loading...
New Village Arts Theatre Presents “Buddy Holly”

 WHO WAS BUDDY HOLLY…?
 
“At least the first 40 songs we wrote were Buddy-influenced.”
– Paul McCartney
“Buddy Holly was a poet – way ahead of his time.”
– Bob Dylan
“He made it okay to wear glasses. I WAS Buddy Holly.”
– John Lennon
“I play Buddy Holly every night before going on stage.
It keeps me honest.”
– Bruce Springsteen
EXPERIENCE THE MUSIC LEGEND FOR YOURSELF

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intrepid Theatre – May 20 – July 2, 3017 at the Horton Grand Theatre – 444 Fourth Ave – in the Gaslamp District
New Village Arts – July 13 – August 27, 2017 – 2787 State Street – in the heart of  Carlsbad Village

BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story

By Alan Janes

Directed by Christy Yael-Cox
Musical Direction Tony Houck
 
Between 1957 and 1958, Buddy Holly and the Crickets had seven Top 40 songs, including “That’ll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.”  Seen by over 22 million people around the world, Buddy celebrates the astonishing legacy of the young man with glasses whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll.  This hit musical will have you on your feet and “send you out of the theatre on an unstoppable high” (The Boston Globe).

This is a co-production with
To purchase tickets by phone,
call New Village Arts Box Office at (760) 433-3245

Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 12pm to 5pm

 

 

