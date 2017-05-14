Two of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home earlier this week were publicly identified Saturday.

A neighbor discovered the bodies of Jessica Marie Conoscenti, 33, of Austin, Texas, and Ulises Mundo, 28, inside a duplex unit at the 200 block of Vista Glen Way at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jennifer Dawn Duffin, 38, of Vista was identified Friday. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies and homicide detectives investigated, then turned the case over to the county Medical Examiner’s Office after determining that the deceased had apparently died of self-administered overdoses, sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause of death as pending in all three cases.

— City News Service