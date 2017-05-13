What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside?

May 5 – May 21st 2017 – Fri & Sat @ 7:30pm / Sun @ 2pm

Set on Labor Day weekend in a small Kansas town in the 1950’s, PICNIC is an innovative story with a strong focus on women. Flo Owens is a protective mother of two teenage daughters, Madge and Millie. Their family dynamics mingle with those of their boarder Rosemary, and their neighbor Mrs. Potts, sharing a firsthand look into the real life struggles of these single women.

Themes of loneliness, love, beauty and aging become even more askew when the rebellious drifter Hal enters the scene. Motives are questioned, hearts are broken, and love is realized in this touching and heartfelt play.