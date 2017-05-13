What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside?

|
Celebrate Mother’s Day in downtown Oceanside!
We reached out to our MainStreet Oceanside members and gathered a list of options for celebrating Mother’s Day O’side Style!
333 Pacific …Celebrate Mother’s Day with an oceanfront view! Visit 333 Pacific from 11am-7pm on Sunday, May 14th for a special 3-course menu with champagne for $59.95 adults and $13.95 kids.Treat Mom to specials such as the Miso Glazed Scallops or Prime Flat Iron Steak.To make reservations, please call 760-433-3333. CLICK HERE for info.
608 Oceanside …Chef William Eick uses incredible local produce paired with ingredients so good they really speak for themselves. Serving a special Mother’s Day Brunch Menu 9am – 3pm. CLICK HERE for menu.
Apotheque Lifestyle Spa …Starting a day early, Apotheque is offering a FREE yoga and brunch on Saturday, May 12th 11:30am – 3pm. CLICK HERE for details.
Banana Dang …Offering Moms a FREE Americano all day on Mother’s Day. CLICK HERE for website.
Brunch at Bagby Beer Company …Proud to offer an almost entirely full-scratch kitchen – this means that nearly everything on the menu is made in house (except for bread and tortillas!) Serving brunch from 9am -2pm. CLICK HERE for info.
Endurance House …Offering $15 voucher for each $100 gift card purchased. CLICK HERE for details.
Harney Sushi Oceanside Serving traditional brunch items in a fun presentation! Brunch from 11am -3pm. CLICK HERE for info.
Hello Betty Fish House Mother’s Day Brunch from 10am -2pm. CLICK HERE for info.
Masters Bar and Grill …Bring Mom and the whole family in to enjoy! Serving specials for the whole day so you can treat Mom like a queen. CLICK HERE for info.
Miller’s Table …Flights n Bites with Mom. Open 12pm -8pm. Serving flights of wine pared with delicious bites. When it comes to great-tasting wines and beers, The Miller’s Table is the wine and beer tasting bar to trust. CLICK HERE for info.
Oceanside Adventures – Mother’s Day Cruise …Take a 2 hour cruise along the coast and possibly see dolphins and/or whales! Whisk mom away aboard our new Oceanside Adventure catamaran. Your trip includes champagne drinks for Mom plus assorted pastries, fresh fruit, and more for the entire family! Every mom will take home a free flower, compliments of the crew. DETAILS
Petite Madeline …Open 7am – 5pm on Sunday. Chef will be adding new and exciting specials for Mother’s Day! If you have a party of 4 or under, call 760-231-7300 to make a reservation for Mother’s Day. CLICK HERE for info.
That Boy Good …Open 11am til doors close on Sunday. In addition to serving their fabulous BBQ, they are offering these drink specials for Mother’s Day: $8 BBQ Bloody Mary’s, $2 Rolling Rocks, $2 Miller Highlifes. CLICK HERE for info.
Waverider Helicopter Tours … Offering 10% off tours booked for Mother’s Day! Apply the discount code
Mom to receive the 10% off at checkout. Moms will also receive free flowers. CLICK HERE to book deal.
Picnic The Books Theatre – 217 Coast Highway, Oceanside
May 5 – May 21st 2017 – Fri & Sat @ 7:30pm/ Sun @ 2pm
Set on Labor Day weekend in a small Kansas town in the 1950’s, PICNIC is an innovative story with a strong focus on women. Flo Owens is a protective mother of two teenage daughters, Madge and Millie. Their family dynamics mingle with those of their boarder Rosemary, and their neighbor Mrs. Potts, sharing a firsthand look into the real life struggles of these single women.
Themes of loneliness, love, beauty and aging become even more askew when the rebellious drifter Hal enters the scene. Motives are questioned, hearts are broken, and love is realized in this touching and heartfelt play.
CLICK HERE for more information
Oceanside Museum of Art
Lecture: The Start of Modern Art (1750 – 1900)- Thursday, May 18, 6 – 7:30pm
Learn about the lead up to and the aftermath of inspired artists such as Delacroix, Ingres, Courbet, Monet, and Van Gogh as Robin Douglas reviews how Romanticism, Neo-Classical, Realism, Impressionism and Post Impressionism changed the world of art.
Price $10 – $15.
Lecture: Modern & Contemporary Art (1900 – Present) – Thursday, May 25, 6 – 7:30pm
Robin Douglas follows the progress that lead to multi-million dollar abstract paintings by artists such as Picasso, Dali, Pollock, O’Keeffe, and Warhol.
Price $10 – $15.
Creative Kids – Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30am
Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent. Price $8 – $15. Click Here for Details and to Register
Youth Academy Summer Theatre Camp
June 19th – July 16th
The Brooks Theatre
217 Coast Highway, Oceanside
Space is Limited – Register Today!
Heather Reba will be Director of this year’s Youth Academy Summer Program. Heather brings with her a long history of arts education as well as performance – and we’re excited to have her join our Youth Academy and spend the summer with the kids.
OTC Youth Academy Summer Theatre Camp for children age 7-17 includes: Acting – Singing – Dance – Improvisation – Theatre – Games – Lighting – Sound – Stage Craft – Marketing and much more… Every student will perform in the fantastical musical based on the Academy Award-winning Disney film “The Little Mermaid, Jr.”
Tuition includes morning snack, costumes, and cast party. *Sack lunch must be provided by each student.
Camp Dates: June 19th to July 14th – Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm — Camp Tuition $600
10% Discount at checkout for Military Families (“MILITARY10”), and Siblings (“SIBLING”) CLICK HERE to Register for Camp