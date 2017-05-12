“Have a Heart for Kids” Award 2017

Vista, CA- The Boys & Girls Club of Vista presented its “Have a Heart for Kids” award to Debbie Medrano on May 6, 2017 at the Diamond Ball Gala at the Sheraton in Carlsbad. This award is presented each year to one special individual that exemplifies “Outstanding Service to the Youth of Vista”.

Debbie is a Vista resident and the founder of Vista Teen Outreach. Vista Teen OutreachMedrano serves 15 Vista Unified schools and feeds approximately 450 kids a month. More info can be found at www.vistateenoutreach.org.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

www.bgcvista.org https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista