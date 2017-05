Carving Station, Variety of Pasta,

Hot & Chilled Seafood, Vegetable & Salad Spread,

Dessert & Fruit Bar and much more! Champagne and Soft Drinks included 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $35. Ages 5-11 $15.

Dinner menu will begin at 4:30 p.m. Reserve your table today!