Welk Resorts Theatre

Featured Show May 5 – July 30, By far, one of the most beloved musicals of all time! The MUSIC MAN is family entertainment at its best.

Call (888) 802-7469 to purchase your tickets.

MEET THE CAST OF THE MUSIC MAN

Charlene Koepf Wilkinson (Marian) is delighted to be back at the Welk Theatre! She was last seen in Barn Stage Theatre Company’s Songs For a New World. Favorite credits include: Laurey in Oklahoma! (New Village Arts), Irene Molloy in Hello Dolly (Welk Theatre), Fräulein Kost in Cabaret (Welk Theatre), Cosette in Les Mis (Lamb’s Players), Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof (Lamb’s Players), Young Little Edie in Grey Gardens (Ion Theatre), Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof (Moonlight) among others.

Wendy Waddell (Maud) earned a BFA in Theatre from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Some San Diego theatre credits include: Fiddler on the Roof (San Diego Critics Circle nominee), Meet Me in St. Louis (Welk Theatre); All My Sons, Hamlet, King John (Intrepid Theatre); The Full Monty, Three Sisters, Crimes of the Heart (New Village Arts); Brave Smiles, Bunbury, (Diversionary Theatre); Bluebonnet Court (Moxie Theatre/Diversionary Theatre); Lesson 443, A Discourse…, The Butcher of Baraboo (Moxie Theatre); The Miser, The Car Plays (La Jolla Playhouse); Company (Cygnet Theatre).

Alex Allen (Marcellus) is so excited to be joining the Welk for The Music Man! Recent credits include: Hairspray (Performance Riverside), Eugene in Grease (Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage, AK), The Full Monty (Eldorado Theater, Reno, NV), and Bud Frump in How to Succeed in Business.. (Glendale Centre Theatre, Scenie Award Winner). Alex gives a huge thank you to the creative team at the Welk, Natalie, and his friends and family.

Bobby Chiu (Winthrop) is thrilled to make his debut at Welk Resort Theatre as Winthrop. Mr. Chiu has recently performed as a member of the Little Who Ensemble in The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! He has also appeared in several productions with J*Company Youth Theatre, including as Baklava in Aladdin, where he received a Director’s Choice award. Mr. Chiu is eight years old and is in the third grade.

Catalina Zelles (Amaryllis) is thrilled to return to The Welk Theatre’s The Music Man, after playing Bielke in their Fiddler on the Roof! Recently seen in OTC’s Eurydice (Little Stone) and Miracle on 34th Street (Susan Walker); LJTE’s Christmas Carol (Tiny Tim); Cygnet Theatre’s Gypsy (Baby June); Saville Theatre’s To Kill A Mockingbird (Scout) and The Old Globe’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Scallops). Many thanks to Ray, Josh, Justin; Karyn, Firefly Media, RDVS. She dedicates the show to her “music man,” Roy.

Ray has directed and choreographed over 300 productions across the country, including South Pacific, Christmas with Carol Channing, and Men Alive. He has staged countless shows and special events for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Super Bowl XXI Halftime show, and the Tournament of Roses Parade. His accolades are numerous. Don’t miss his production of Music Man!

2017 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Purchase your tickets now for the 2017 Welk Resort Theatre season.

Call the box office (888) 408-4940 for more information.