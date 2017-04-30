Cal State San Marcos Cougars Sports Report

Women’s Track and Field

IRVINE, CA – The Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field team concluded its regular season schedule with several strong performances on Saturday at UC Irvine in the adidas/ Steve Scott Invitational, the namesake event for CSUSM head coach Steve Scott , who was a six-time All-American in cross country and track & field for the Anteaters.

Freshman Devony Dettman leaped a personal best 1.50m in the high jump to qualify in the event for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships. Dettman has now qualified for the CCAA Championships in a CSUSM-leading five events, having previously achieved the standards in the 100m, 200m, 100H and long jump.

Junior Natalie Rodriguez ran her second-fastest 1500m of the season with a mark of 4:32.48 to finish in 15th-place. The time is just 0.73 seconds shy of her school record set at last year’s Steve Scott Invitational and tied earlier this season at the California Collegiate Invitational. Her placing is the fourth top-15 result in the event this season. Rodriguez has qualified for the CCAA Championships in three events, including the 800m, 1500m and 5000m.

In the 400H, freshmen Danielle Pettit (1:06.68), Jenna Hernandez (1:08.44) and Allison Mojica (1:12.43) each finished in the top 25, placing 14th, 19th and 22nd respectively. All three have qualified in the event for the CCAA Championships.

Freshman Ana Mercado-Yateem brought home a pair of top 25 results, finishing 19th in the shot put (9.15m) and 24th in the discus (37.62m). Mercado-Yateem has qualified for the CCAA Championships in both events, as well as the hammer throw.

The Cougars will wrap up the season next week at the CCAA Track and Field Championships, which will be held at Chico State’s University Stadium beginning Thursday, May 4 and running through Saturday, May 6.