Cal State San Marcos Cougars Sports Report

IRVINE, CA – In the final tune-up before the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships, the Cal State San Marcos men’s track & field team competed at the adidas/Steve Scott Invitational at UC Irvine on Saturday. The invitational is the namesake event for CSUSM head coach Steve Scott, who was a six-time All-American in cross country and track & field for the Anteaters.
The relay squads finished strong with a pair of season-best performances. In the 4x100m, the team of sophomores Bryce Johnson, Tyler Luis, Nathan Hale, Jr. and freshman Brian Wright clocked a 42.29 to place fourth. The 4x400m squad of Luis, seniors Justin Washington and Aaron Hickman and Hale, Jr. finished fourth with a time of 3:18.27.
IRVINE, CA – The Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field team concluded its regular season schedule with several strong performances on Saturday at UC Irvine in the adidas/Steve Scott Invitational, the namesake event for CSUSM head coach Steve Scott, who was a six-time All-American in cross country and track & field for the Anteaters.
Freshman Devony Dettman leaped a personal best 1.50m in the high jump to qualify in the event for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships. Dettman has now qualified for the CCAA Championships in a CSUSM-leading five events, having previously achieved the standards in the 100m, 200m, 100H and long jump.
Junior Natalie Rodriguez ran her second-fastest 1500m of the season with a mark of 4:32.48 to finish in 15th-place. The time is just 0.73 seconds shy of her school record set at last year’s Steve Scott Invitational and tied earlier this season at the California Collegiate Invitational. Her placing is the fourth top-15 result in the event this season. Rodriguez has qualified for the CCAA Championships in three events, including the 800m, 1500m and 5000m.
In the 400H, freshmen Danielle Pettit (1:06.68), Jenna Hernandez (1:08.44) and Allison Mojica (1:12.43) each finished in the top 25, placing 14th, 19th and 22nd respectively. All three have qualified in the event for the CCAA Championships.
Freshman Ana Mercado-Yateem brought home a pair of top 25 results, finishing 19th in the shot put (9.15m) and 24th in the discus (37.62m). Mercado-Yateem has qualified for the CCAA Championships in both events, as well as the hammer throw.
The Cougars will wrap up the season next week at the CCAA Track and Field Championships, which will be held at Chico State’s University Stadium beginning Thursday, May 4 and running through Saturday, May 6.
CARSON, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos softball team wrapped up its 2017 campaign by taking both games of a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) doubleheader, Saturday at Toro Diamond. CSUSM triumphed by scores of 6-3 in game one and 3-2 in the season finale.
The Cougars conclude their season with a 12-36 overall record and an 11-28 conference record. The Toros wrap up their year at 8-45 overall and 6-34 in the CCAA.
Seniors Breanna Fulton, Ashley Dagenais, Holly Fauria, Meagan Esteban and Amanda Horbasch participated in their final games representing CSUSM.