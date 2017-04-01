Loading...
Oceanside Train VS. Pedestrian

On March 31st, 2017, at approximately 9:25 am, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad track near Coast Hwy 101 and Cassidy Street, in the City of Oceanside. A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when an adult female ran towards the tracks and collided with the front of the train. The female was struck by the train and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Source of Information: J. Burk, Sheriff’s Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

