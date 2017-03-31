The American Indian Chamber of Commerce of California met on Thursday March 23rd at Indian Joe’s Brewery in Vista. Max Moran, a Chamber member and the owner of Indian Joe’s Brewing spoke to the group of his over 2 year journey in re-opening the brewery.

Indian Joe’s Brewing presently has 30 beers on tap. In the near future, Max plans on adding a full restaurant and additional services. His goal is to bottle and distribute beer countywide. Some of Indian Joe’s beer is already being sold to other breweries in the North San Diego County. Coming soon in building 2 Indian Joe’s will brew sour beers. On order and arriving shortly are wooden kegs for the purpose of brewing those special beers.

Opening the meeting was Traci Stanhoff, the Chamber President and the Southern California Chapter Coordinator. Stanhoff is a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation / Choctaw Nation and a former Tribal Chair of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Traci introduced the program speaker for the meeting.

A Best Practices in Business Development SCE EDGE workshop was presented by Vanessa Gleich, the AICEF-PAC Program Manager. Her talk was about defining the importance of the metrics, the role of metrics in the development and management of your business and how to use them. Key points of the presentation were;

Understand the value of business development planning.

How your business development plan support’s your firm’s business objectives.

Understanding the metrics in developing a sales culture.

After lunch everyone was treated to a tour of Indian Joe’s Brewery and beer tasting. The Special of the Day was Root Beer complete with ice cream!

About the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of California…The Mission of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce is to provide Opportunities for networking and support of American Indian business people in California. To Provide a mentor’s environment for those individuals beginning new endeavors and establish a vehicle for education, networking and growth opportunities.

To Obtain Our Mission Our Objectives Are:

Preserving the competitive free enterprise system by creating: A better understanding and appreciation of the importance of American Indian businesses, and a concern for their problemsPreventing controversies which are detrimental to expansion and growth of the American Indian business community

Promoting business and community growth and development by: Promoting economic programs designed to strengthen and expand the income potential of American Indian business within the State of California; Promoting programs of a civic, social and cultural nature which are designed to increase the functional and aesthetic values of the American Indian community; and Discovering and correcting abuses which prevents the promotion of business expansion and community growth for California’s Indian reservations.