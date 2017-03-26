Palomar Sports

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer… SOFTBALL: Palomar 13, Mt. San Jacinto 2 – Comets stay unbeaten in PCAC on 1-hitter

SAN MARCOS (3-24-2017) — Crystal DesLauriers (left) and Trinity Fa’asua combined on a 5-inning, mercy-rule 1-hitter on Friday and Palomar remained unbeaten in Pacific Coast Athletic Conference softball by beating visiting Mt. San Jacinto 13-2.

DesLauriers (left) threw no-hit ball over the first 4 innings, allowing a lone unearned run while striking out 7 and walking 2. Fa’asua came on to pitch the fifth inning.

Tiare Paopao went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Comets (14-6, 7-0 in conference) knocked out 16 hits against 2 Mt. San Jac pitchers. Bailey Romano (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Taylour Fa’asua (2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs), Samantha Smith (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) and Brooke Hanavan (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) also had multiple hits for Palomar.

Mo Lopez doubled, Madisyn Turman singled and drove in 2 runs, Brie Dunckel had a single and an RBI, and Lexi Williams and Sara Rodriguez each added a single.

BASEBALL: Comets 14, Imperial Valley C 2

Palomar’s Conor McKenna beats the throw to the plate after an errant pickoff throw in the third inning in Friday’s 14-2 victory over visiting Imperial Valley. McKenna went 2-for-3, tripled, doubled, drove in 4 runs and scored 3 runs.

5 PC pitchers combine on 1-hitter in another win

SAN MARCOS (3-24-2017) — Kevin Palm, Jonathan Vizcaino, Steve Rausa, George Chapman and Marc Sauceda combined to pitch a 1-hitter on Friday as Palomar swept its 3-game series with Imperial Valley with a 14-2 victory.

With their sixth straight win, the Comets go to 19-6 and 11-1 to lead the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference going into their conference bye week. Palomar will play a non-conference game at Los Angeles Valley next Friday before returning to PCAC action a week from Tuesday vs. San Diego Mesa at home.

Palm threw the first 4 innings, retiring the last 10 batters he faced, with Vizcaino recording the pitching win by pitching the fifth and sixth. Rausa, Chapman and Sauceda finished up with an inning apiece,

Joey Cooper went 4-for-4 as the state No. 9-ranked Comets banged out 17 hits. Grant Buck (3-for-3 with a solo home run) and Conor McKenna (2-for-2 with a triple, double and 4 RBIs) both remained red hot for coach Buck Taylor’s club.

Jared Montoya was 2-for-5 with a double and 2 RBIs. Jordan Gardner had a double and an RBI. Juwan Maxwell and Marco Young each added a double. Gabe Willes and Austen Salcedo had the Comets’ other hits.

At the midway point in Palomar’s conference schedule, Cooper leads the club with a .408 average, with McKenna at an even .400.

SWIMMING: Comets vs. Olympians – Jacob triple winner but Mesa women, men win

SAN MARCOS (3-24-2017) — Michelle Jacob (left) swam to three individual victories for Palomar on Friday at Wallace Memorial Pool, but San Diego Mesa’s women’s team defeated the Comets 165-118. The Olympians also won the men’s meet 210.5 to 72.5.

Jacob won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.05, the 200 breaststroke in 2:35.95 and the 200 individual medley in 2:16.26.

The Palomar women also had two double winners, Emma Thomas (1:03.77 in the 100 backstroke and 2:23.10 in the 200 backstroke) and Jordann Heimback (2:13.74 in the 200 butterfly, 1:01.63 in the 100 butterfly)

Connor Baines was a double winner for the Comets in the men’s meet. He swam to victories in the 100 backstroke (57.55) and 50 freestyle (22.59). Zach Wagonis took home a first for Palomar with a 2:29.14 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Palomar women are 2-1 in conference dual meets, while the men’s team dropped to 1-2.