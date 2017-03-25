San Marcos Knights Defeat Torrey Pines 6-4 in a North County Conference Baseball Tourney

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-Friday, March 24, 2017: The Knights of San Marcos improve their record to 7-1 on the season as they came back from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the first inning as they scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Falcons of Torrey Pines scored 2 more runs in the fourth inning to go within 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth San Marcos High’s Vinnie Martinez hit a solo home run as they defeated the Falcons of Torrey Pines at 5-4 by a 6-4 score.

We pitch over the plate today which really hurt us but I was pleased how our ballclub answered back with 5 runs in the bottom of the first along with 4 doubles that my players contributed well which was a dream right there. said Head Coach Jeff Dufek.

“Jake Kreshmar my 7th batter in the lineup today did an outstanding job at hitting the ball well along with Vincent Martinez as he contributed with a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th over the green monster fence in leftfield and also contributed with a double in the first inning which is an expectation that we have in our players today as we were aggressive in the first inning and their pitcher did a great job shutting us down.” said Coach Dufek.

“In the 7th we missed a couple of pitching spots the Torrey Pines is a good team they are competitive as this wouldn’t be an easy game as they took it to us at their place last year.” said Coach Dufek. Starting pitcher Ben Pearson was the winner for the Knights.

San Marcos will travel to Rancho Bernardo High School as a part of the North County Conference Baseball Tournament game.