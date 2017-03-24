Palomar Baseball

BASEBALL: Palomar 19, IVC 1 Comets roll up Arabs, move into PCC lead.

David Willauer Contributing Writer…IMPERIAL (3-23-2017) — Palomar rolled up Imperial Valley for the second time in three days on Tuesday, winning 19-1 on the road, and moved into first place in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference along the way.

Conor McKenna went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and Ryan Semon retired all 11 batters he faced in relief, striking out 8, to up his win-loss record to 6-0. The Comets advanced to 18-6 overall and 10-1 in conference.

Palomar, which hosts IVC on Friday at 2:30 p.m. moved into a tie for first place with Grossmont, which lost 18-7 Thursday at Mt. San Jacinto. San Diego Mesa, which like the G-House was undefeated in conference but had played three less games, lost at San Diego City College 6-2 and dropped into third.

Cameron Haskell slugged his sixth home run, a 2-run shot over the rightfield fence in the first inning, also doubled and wound up going 2-for-4.

Jordan Gardner, who contributed a bases-loaded triple, and Ryan Hartin each drove in 3 runs for Palomar, which has won 5 straight games and 12 of its last 13. Gardner went 1-for-2 and also was hit by a pitch and walked, while Hartin was 2-for-2.

Juwan Maxwell tripled, Grant Buck doubled and Joey Cooper, Carl Schwettmann, Gabe Willes, Jared Montoya and Marco Young all singled as the Comets knocked out 17 hits.

Starter Connor Zelwski, Semon, Andrew White, Davin Castro and Travis Marinshaw combined to pitch a 3-hitter and the Arabs’ only run was unearned.

Semon struck out the side in the fourth inning and also retired IVC in order in the fifth and the sixth, in eac cases with 2 strikeouts and a fly ball. Semon lowered his ERA to 0.80, third lowest in Southern California and fourth in the state. His 6 wins tie him for third in the state.