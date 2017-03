By Editor / March 11, 2017 /

Present will be Dr. Brian Brady, Fallbrook Public Utility District; Gary Arant, General Manager Valley Center Water; Erin Lump Vice President Rincon Water; Peter MacLaggan, Sr Vice President Carlsbad Desalanation Project; Mike Sannella, Director Vallecitos Water. Special Welcome by Mayor Jim Desmond, San Marcos.

The Republican Party will host a 75th Assembly Caucus Monday evening at Walnut Grove Park, San Marcos. 6 pm social and 7 pm program.

