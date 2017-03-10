Vista Panther Baseball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Vista High School-Vista, CA: The Wolfpack of Great Oak High School improve their record to 4-1 on the season as they scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning and 1 run in the 4th inning as they defeated the 0-3 Vista Panthers by a 3-1 score.

Carson Seymour gets the win at 1-1 on the season as he had a no hiter through 4 inning before Vista’a Manny Ramirez got the first hit of the game.

Caden Childress is the loser at 0-1 as he pitched 7 innings gave up 8 hits 3 runs 3 earned and recorded 4 strikeouts.