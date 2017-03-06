Oceanside Main Street Morning Meeting

Please join us for our MainStreet Morning Meeting.
Tuesday, March 7th – 8:30 a.m.
Oceanside City Councilman
Jerry Kern
San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station
Decommissioning Project
Photo by Jelson25
Lou Ochoa Pelican Properties
Lot 23 Parking Structure Update – (N. Cleveland Street & Civic Center Drive)
Chuck Stos Stos Partners – 610-612 Mission Avenue
New Business Now Open Meet the Owners – Adrien and Hanida Cotto
Gourmet Artisan Fresh Food & Bakery – Oceanside Regal Plaza – 409 Mission Avenue
MainStreet Oceanside Office – 701 Mission Avenue – Downtown Oceanside – 760-754-4512
Meeting lasts one hour and ends promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Coffee provided by Pier View Coffee. • Pastries provided by Pier View Market
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.