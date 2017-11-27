62nd Annual Vista Christmas Parade Saturday
By Editor / November 27, 2017 /
The Vista Chamber of Commerce invites you
to attend the
62nd Annual Vista Christmas Parade
A Family Storybook Christmas
Celebrating All Christmas Traditions!
Come Enjoy:
Marching Bands, Equestrian Teams,
Community Organizations, Team Mascots &
our friendly Star Wars Characters
Details:
Saturday, December 2, 2017 – 1:00pm
Downtown Vista
Come to Cinepolis After the Parade:
Interact & take pictures with Star Wars Characters
Team Mascots & Santa
WE HAVE A NEW UPDATED PARADE ROUTE!
Civic Center Drive to Eucalyptus; Right on Eucalyptus to South Santa Fe Ave;
Right on Santa Fe to East Broadway; Right on East Broadway to Citrus Avenue;
Left Citrus Avenue to Main Street; Left on Main Street to Cinepolis Theatre in Vista Village.
We have 3 Announcers Stations:
Pepper Tree Frosty
Crozier’s Flowers
Cinepolis
