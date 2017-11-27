Loading...
62nd Annual Vista Christmas Parade Saturday

November 27, 2017

The Vista Chamber of Commerce invites you
to attend the
62nd Annual Vista Christmas Parade 
This Year Our Theme Is…

A Family Storybook Christmas 
Celebrating All Christmas Traditions!
Charlie Brown

Come Enjoy:

Marching Bands, Equestrian Teams, 
Community Organizations, Team Mascots & 
our friendly Star Wars Characters

Details:

Saturday, December 2, 2017 – 1:00pm
 Downtown Vista
Come to Cinepolis After the Parade:
Interact & take pictures with Star Wars Characters
Team Mascots & Santa
WE HAVE A NEW UPDATED PARADE ROUTE!
 Civic Center Drive to Eucalyptus; Right on Eucalyptus to South Santa Fe Ave;
Right on Santa Fe to East Broadway; Right on East Broadway to Citrus Avenue;
Left Citrus Avenue to Main Street; Left on Main Street to Cinepolis  Theatre in Vista Village.
We have 3 Announcers Stations:
Pepper Tree Frosty
Crozier’s Flowers
Cinepolis
Vista Christmas Parade

Nativity      Vista Chamber of CommerceGrinch

Questions?
760-726-1122 (Voice)
Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084

