62nd Annual Vista Christmas Parade Saturday

This Year Our Theme Is…

The Vista Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend the

Interact & take pictures with Star Wars Characters

Come to Cinepolis After the Parade:

WE HAVE A NEW UPDATED PARADE ROUTE!

Civic Center Drive to Eucalyptus; Right on Eucalyptus to South Santa Fe Ave;

Right on Santa Fe to East Broadway; Right on East Broadway to Citrus Avenue;

Left Citrus Avenue to Main Street; Left on Main Street to Cinepolis Theatre in Vista Village.