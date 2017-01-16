Cal State San Marcos Wins In Overtime 5th Straight

CSUSM Outlasts Humboldt State in Overtime, 95-90, For Fifth Straight Win

1/14/2017 | Men’s Basketball

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team trailed Humboldt State 81-74 with two and a half minutes left in regulation. The Cougars then went on a 9-2 run to force an extra five minutes and outscored the Lumberjacks 12-7 in overtime to earn a 95-90 win in a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) matchup,

Saturday at The Sports Center. CSUSM wins its fifth straight game and improves to 12-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

HSU drops to 8-8 overall and 3-6 in the CCAA. The Cougars shot 48.5 percent (32-66) from the field, including 42.1 percent (8-19) from behind the arc. The Lumberjacks shot 49.3 percent (35-71) on field goals and 24.2 percent (8-33) on 3-pointers. Both teams struggled from the charity stripe as CSUSM went 59 percent (23-39) and HSU shot 54.5 percent (12-22) on free throws. The Cougars lost the rebound battle 41-34, but won the turnover battle 17-11.

Junior guard Ethan Alvano led CSUSM with a game-high 24 points and added six rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Junior forward Joe Boyd pitched in 20 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Kygar, Josh Spiers and Dayton Boddie had 17, 12 and 12 points, respectively. Tyras Rattler Jr. and Tyler Green were the Lumerbacks’ leading scorers with 18 and 17 points, respectively. The Cougars played well in the first half and grabbed their biggest lead of the game, 38-26, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Kygar. HSU responded and cut the margin to four points, 48-44, at halftime.

The Lumberjacks kept chipping away at CSUSM’s lead in the second half and evened the score, 69-69, with 6:46 remaining.

HSU briefly took control and nabbed its largest advantage, 81-74, on two Colin Caslick free throws. The Cougars were resilient and went on a 9-2 run from there to force overtime. Down by five with a minute and a half left, CSUSM tied it up, 83-83, on a Kygar 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup by Alvano.

The Cougars did not lose momentum in overtime, scoring six consecutive points to start.

Two free throws from Boddie, a layup from Boyd and two free throws from Kygar gave CSUSM the lead for good, 89-83. The gap was insurmountable for the Lumberjacks as the Cougars prevailed by five. CSUSM will play crosstown rival UC San Diego on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for its next contest.