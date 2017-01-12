Vista, CA – The Public Arts Commission presents “Vista Visions,” a youth art exhibition, on view now through Feb. 17, 2017 at the Civic Gallery, 200 Civic Center Drive. The exhibition features 36 mixed media pieces by Vista students.

The exhibition’s theme, “kindness,” depicts through art the meaning of the theme to each artist

. The gallery is open during regular Civic Center hours, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. For more information, visit vistapublicart.com.