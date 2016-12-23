Vista Fire Department Gives Pre-Schoolers Christmas Gifts

Kathy Woods….The Vista Fire Department, assisted by City Council members, John Aguilera, Amanda Rigby and Joe Green, visited a pre-school in Vista on California Avenue this morning and handed out presents to the children for Christmas. Their smiling and happy faces say it all.

We spoke with Betty Reynoso, the site Supervisor for the Vista Child Development Center which is located at the Vista Boys & Girls Club. When asked what this means to the children, Betty said, “This, without tearing up, is very special. Some of our children are not going to have Christmas presents at home. Events like this are truly meaningful and it also gives a connection with the firemen because to them firefighters means danger. For the firefighters to be here, it is truly a special honor. I am blessed to be here at this school and witnessing this open display of giving.”

















We asked the fire Captain why this is important to him today, he stated, “I am Captain Miles Sweeney today, but I am also the President of the Vista Firefighters Association. The Vista Firefighters are a part of this community and we want to take care of our community which we do on a daily basis. We see people in their times of need, we enter their homes and we see the less fortunate. When we are on our days off like today, we want to make sure our community is taken care of, so we have the opportunity to help change peoples’ lives for the better. Using the firefighter brand to collect toys and give them to the less fortunate is what we like to do.”

Robin Layton, the President and CEO of Educational Enrichment Systems said, “We are here today at one of our 22 pre-schools in San Diego County, and we serve children whose parents are working and going to school. All of the children are eligible for free and reduced lunches. We are so excited to have the Fire Department, City Council members, as well as the school district representative, Matt Doyle, Assistant Superintendent, give out toys to children who might not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. In the City of Vista, we are fortunate enough to serve over 500 children every single day. We are open most of the year except for the major holidays. We are happy to be open so they can bring their children into a safe and educational environment. We are happy to host 10 pre-schools located on 10 elementary school campuses throughout Vista Unified and we also have two year round full day programs like you are seeing here today.”

Dr. Matthew Doyle, Assistant Superintendent of Innovation representing the Vista Unified School District said, “We are very excited that our community, the Vista Firefighters, and our Vista Council members are supporting our early childhood education students.” We have had a partnership with the Educational Enrichment System for more than 30 years. “It’s just wonderful to see the community come out and support them.”

For more information, contact Robin Layton at robin@educ-enrichment.org or go to http://www.educ-enrichment.org