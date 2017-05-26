Loading...
5th Annual VIP Appreciation Party – Jeff Underdahl Real Estate

May 26, 2017

IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR FOR A PARTY!Join the Jeff Underdahl Team at the Real Estate Lounge on
May 28th, 2017 for our 5th Annual VIP Open House Party for Past,
Present & Future Friends and Clients.
Underdahl Tip: Parking at the event can be difficult. The Vista Chamber of Commerce has set up a FREE shuttle service from 8AM to 6PM (every 15 minutes) for your convenience. We encourage all of our guests to park at the Vista Courthouse.

Parking Address: 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081

LET US KNOW YOU’RE COMING

 

1338226573.jpg strawberries.jpg

  DELICIOUS STRAWBERRY MIMOSAS  – 9AM – 12PM (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)   •   STRAWBERRIES & GIVEAWAYS ALL DAY
IMG_8605 (Small).JPG
Tons of Fun and Entertainment All Day
Bring your family and friends to enjoy the never-ending activities of Vista’s Strawberry Festival including events, prizes, food & drinks! Stop by our real estate lounge for more activities, prize giveaways, mimosas and loads of fun all day long!
Jeff-Underdahlbestdpi.jpg
“Friends & Clients, we value your business and friendship and we would love to celebrate with you in the wonderful city of Vista! Stop by and say hi, or stick around and have a blast!” – Jeff Underdahl
I LOVE STRAWBERRIES!
JEFF UNDERDAHL REAL ESTATE
