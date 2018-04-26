5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit Local Community Health Center, Vista Community Clinic

North County San Diego based Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will be holding its first charity fun run/walk next month on Sunday May 20th at South Ponto Beach in Encinitas. The 5k fun run/walk event will begin at 7:00 a.m. and will benefit the health center directly.

Registration for the event is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go toward the programs and services VCC provides to the communities served. All participants will receive a race shirt and breakfast following the event. All ages are welcome to run, walk, ride, scoot, or skate on a short, scenic course along the coast.

VCC provides affordable, high quality health care to more than 60,000 residents, and has a total of 6 sites in the North County areas of Vista and Oceanside. In recent years, VCC has added 2 new clinic sites as it has expanded its reach into the areas of Lake Elsinore and La Habra to serve a growing need there as well. Services have grown tremendously over the years to include: adult and family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, family planning, chiropractic, optometry, dental, behavioral health, podiatry, and social support services like teen outreach and food insecurity among youth. VCC is making health care accessible and affordable to all of its patients by providing all services under one roof, an important aspect to the population it serves. It recently ranked in the top 3% of federally qualified health centers in the nation for exceeding national clinical quality benchmarks.

As we look to the future, the 47 year old non-profit health center continues to look for new and improved ways to support its patients and program participants to ensure a healthy North County San Diego for everyone.

The event, sponsored by Solatube Home and Lifewtr, is sure to be a good time for all who participate and the start of many more fun run/walks hosted by VCC as we work together to ensure our communities are provided the appropriate health care and support they need to be thriving segments of our collective society.

You can sign up by visiting the VCC website and looking under the “get involved” tab, or by going directly to the event’s page at http://vccfunrun.doattend.com. Interested parties will want to sign up early as space is limited!

Solatube Home offers Solatube Daylighting and Ventilation products like tubular skylights, skylight replacement, whole house fans, and solar-powered fans, along with installation services. Proud to be a Platinum Premier Dealer for San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, Solatube Home offers a Customer-First experience by providing customized, in-home consultative services to homeowners looking for daylighting and ventilation solutions to improve their homes. With offices based in Vista and Santa Fe Springs, they’re committed to brighten homes and help keep living spaces cool and fresh with a variety of energy-efficient ventilation products. For more information about the company and its related products, please visit www.homedaylight.com or call 760-477-9500.

LifeWtr is purified water using reverse osmosis, and pH balanced with electrolytes added to give LIFEWTR its pure, clean taste. Refresh your mind and restore your body with a daily dose of inspiration.