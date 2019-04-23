5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit Local Community Health Center, VCC



Carlsbad, CA – – North County San Diego based Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will be holding its second annual charity fun run/walk next month on Sunday May 19th at South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. The 5k fun run/walk event will begin with registration at 7:00 a.m., and will benefit the health center directly.

Registration for the event is $30 per adult, $10 for children 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. All proceeds will go toward the programs and services VCC provides to the communities served. Participants will receive a race shirt, goody bag, and breakfast following the event, and all ages are welcome to run, walk, ride, scoot, or skate on a short, scenic course along the coast. Dogs on leashes are also invited to join in.

VCC provides affordable, high quality health care to more than 66,000 residents, and has a total of 6 sites in the North County areas of Vista and Oceanside. Through its expansion efforts, VCC has added 2 clinic sites to reach into the areas of Lake Elsinore and La Habra to serve a growing need for care in those areas. Services have grown tremendously over the years to include: adult and family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, family planning, prenatal care, chiropractic, optometry, dental, behavioral health, podiatry, acupuncture and social support services like teen outreach and food and clothing distribution. VCC continues its quest in making health care accessible and affordable to all of its patients by providing all services under one roof, an important aspect to the population it serves. Having been ranked in the top 3% of federally qualified health centers in the nation for exceeding national clinical quality benchmarks, VCC continues to put in the work necessary to bring communities a healthier tomorrow, today.

This year’s event is once again being generously sponsored by Solatube Home and Lifewtr, allowing the clinic to benefit from 100% of the registration fees collected. VCC is excited to kick off another fun filled day alongside the communities it supports.

You can sign up by visiting the VCC website and looking under the “get involved” tab, or by going directly to the event’s page at http://vccfunrun.doattend.com.

Sponsors:

Solatube Home offers Solatube Daylighting and Ventilation products like tubular skylights, skylight replacement, whole house fans, and solar-powered fans, along with installation services. Proud to be a Platinum Premier Dealer for San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, Solatube Home offers a Customer-First experience by providing customized, in-home consultative services to homeowners looking for daylighting and ventilation solutions to improve their homes. With offices based in Vista and Santa Fe Springs, they’re committed to brighten homes and help keep living spaces cool and fresh with a variety of energy-efficient ventilation products. For more information about the company and its related products, please visit www.homedaylight.com or call 760-477-9500.

LifeWtr is purified water using reverse osmosis, and pH balanced with electrolytes added to give LIFEWTR its pure, clean taste. Refresh your mind and restore your body with a daily dose of inspiration.