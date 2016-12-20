Holiday Hoopers Winter Sports Camp Vista Boys and Girls Club

Vista, CA- The Boys and Girls Club of Vista is holding it’s first “Holiday Hoopers” Camp this week. More than 60 kids ages 5-13 are learning about the game of basketball while having a great time. The Camp is a great way for kids to learn the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and exciting environmentthrough drills and games. It is a great introduction to the sport at only $25 for four days from 9:00-2:00.

“My main goal and focus is to help empower kids through sports” says Damon Marrero, Athletic Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Vista. The kids will learn teamwork, sportsmanship, but most importantly they will make new friends and have fun! This Camp is basically a Basketball 101 clinic.” Damon joined the Club’s staff just a month ago.

The camp is also a way to keep the kids active during the holiday break, what better way than basketball! For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Athletic Office at 760-724- 6606 or visit www.bgcvista.org.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista

Since 1963, the Boys and Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 6-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2300 youth ages 5-18 provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

