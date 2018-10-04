Loading...
59-year-old North County Woman Readies For Her 13th Ironman On October 13th

Kathleen McCartney, 1982 Ironman World Champion

North County resident Kathleen  McCarthy, 59, is a 12-time Ironman competitor, 1982 Ironman World Champion and beyond grateful to be returning to the iconic Ironman competition on Oct. 13 as part of it s 40th  anniversary in Hawaii.

 In 2007, excruciating back pain dashed her Ironman dreams for a few years, but after a successful surgery and a supportive surgeon, McCartney was able to overcome her health issues and complete four Ironmans in her 50s.

McCartney, who claims three of the top six Ironman finishes, departs for Kona this weekend for her 13th Ironman. To train, she has been cycling the 50-mile ride up the coast to and from the Tri-City Wellness and Fitness Center in Carlsbad where she works with cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, and other patients facing medical challenges through the center’s Medical Intergration programs.

