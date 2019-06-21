56th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Bring your Family for some Fun, Food, & Fireworks!

Escondido, CA – June, 2019 – Escondido’s annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks has become a North County tradition, and for good reason. Each year, 25,000 festival-goers converge on the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (The Center) at Grape Day Park for the holiday festivities. The event is back for its 56th year on Thursday, July 4, 2019 with rockin’ live music, tasty treats, and games for all.

The day will commence with a special presentation by Escondido’s American Legion Post 149, VFW Post 1513, and DAV Chapter 70. This program honoring our nation’s veterans has begun the day’s festivities for many years. Once again, the Center’s National Anthem Singing Competition will discover a local singer whose rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be kicking off the day’s events.

We have some amazing artists taking the stage throughout the day, including Anthony “Fallbrook Kid” Cullins, Rosa’s Cantina, and UPSTREAM. In the evening, the crowd will be treated to the music of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, who will lead us into a dazzling fireworks display which kicks off at 9pm.

Throughout the festival, a wealth of other activities will be going on around the Center’s campus including fabulous food trucks lined up along Broadway Avenue, and a wealth of children’s activities and games for everyone to enjoy, including inflatable activities by Wow Factor Attractions and extraordinary chalk art workshops by Cecelia Lanayao. Be sure to stop by So Cal Pro Wrestling’s ring to watch four different match-ups throughout the day as well.



This event, with all of its music, art, and activities would not be possible without the generosity of its sponsor, the City of Escondido, Frontwave Credit Union and SD Entertainer.

Please visit artcenter.org for the full event schedule and details.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as theLevitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.