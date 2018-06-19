55th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Bring your Family for some Fun, Food, & Fireworks!

Escondido, CA – June 2018 – Escondido’s annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks has become a North County tradition, and for good reason. Each year, 25,000 festival-goers converge on the California Center for the Arts, Escondido(The Center) at Grape Day Park for the holiday festivities. The event is back for its 55th year on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 with rockin’ live music, tasty treats, and games for all.

The day will commence with a special presentation by Escondido’s American Legion Post 149, VFW Post 1513, and DAV Chapter 70. This program honoring our nation’s veterans has begun the day’s festivities for many years. Once again, the Center’s National Anthem Singing Competition will discover a local singer whose rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be kicking off the day’s events.

Taking the stage after the American Legion is the Moonlight Trio who will be playing old school rock ‘n’ roll with a cumbia twist. Next up is Finnegan Blue, a folk band that blends together Celtic, bluegrass, and secondline music with a punk rock edge. Lastly, Casey Hensley hits the stage with her unique blend of blues, soul, rock ‘n’ roll, and a voice that

just won’t quit. After key words from the Center’s Executive Director Jerry VanLeeuwen and Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, the crowd will be treated to the music of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, who will lead us into a dazzling fireworks display.

Throughout the festival, a wealth of other activities will be going on around the Center’s campus. The event’s Fun & Games area will be located behind the Center’s Museum. Free arts and crafts, face painting, and more—coordinated by the Center’s Education Department—will take place from 4:00-8:00pm. Additionally, Escondido Recreation will be holding a number of games and contests in the same area. Also, be sure to stop by So Cal Pro Wrestling’s ring to watch four different match-ups throughout the day. Festival-goers can also visit the Escondido History Center, which will be free and open to the public from 4:00-7:00 pm on July 4th. The YMCA Baton Twirlers, will take to the Depot Stage closer to dark (7:30-8:00 pm) to showcase their amazing talents and flaming batons. A variety of food trucks will be offering tasty treats for purchase throughout the day.

You can also join us from 4:00-9:00 pm for a VIP beer tasting experience with Stone Brewing Co. and Jacked Up Brewery! Enjoy preferred stage viewing, shaded and air-conditioned areas, private restrooms, giant Jenga, corn hole, and the best seat in the house for fireworks viewing.

This event, with all of its music, art, and activities would not be possible without the generosity of its sponsors. The Linden Root Dickinson Foundation, City of Escondido, Escondido Disposal, Inc, and Chick-fil-A contributed to the success of this community celebration. The festival takes place on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 4:00-9:30 PM. Please visit artcenter.org for the full event schedule and details.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.