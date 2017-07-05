508 Tavern Wins Vista’s Second Annual Golden Fork Award

Cindy Tyler … Twenty-five local eateries vied for Vista’s second annual Golden Fork award, and the prize went to WHO??? That was the question of the night at the recent Taste of Vista event in downtown Vista: Who is 508 Tavern? Where is 508 Tavern? And the most important question: Where do I get more of these Korean tacos?

Owned by Shelly Kentner and Hector Estrada and operated with the help of a few friends, 508 Tavern is one of Vista’s newest restaurants and well on its way to becoming one of the most popular. Open just four months ago – thanks to help from the City of Vista in getting licensing expedited – 508 has already developed a following of regular customers who stop in to enjoy a beer and some unique food. The menu features 12 tap beers, eight bottle beers, and a selection of eight wines. But it’s on the other side of the menu where the secret to the Golden Fork lies: Spicy Korean BBQ Tacos, Pacific Coast Sliders, and Chorizo Cheesy Fries are the three most popular items, joined a variety of salads, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, and Avocado Toast, to name just a few of the tempting treats to be discovered at the tiny but very attractive little pub on South Santa Fe Avenue.

Shelly says the Korean tacos are a family recipe, rather surprising for a non-Korean family. Shelly explains that her step-mother, Stephanie Kentner, is a great cook and developed the tacos as an alternative to the usual hamburgers and hot dogs on family camping trips. 508’s Chef Abel made a few revisions, and there was even a competition between Abel’s tacos and Stephanie’s when they put them up for a customer vote one evening. Who won the competition? “I did,” Shelly grins. “I’m the boss.”

Vista Village Business Association Executive Director Jeffrey Frankel and Taste of Vista Coordinator Debbie Medrano visited 508 on Wednesday evening to officially present the Golden Fork award. Shelly was delighted, and already knew just where it’s going to hang in the restaurant. Not one to rest on her laurels, Shelly’s already thinking about what she’s going to do for next year’s competition. “Maybe they’ll give me a golden spoon next year to go with my fork?” she mused.

508 Tavern is located at 508 South Santa Fe Avenue, and there’s parking in the rear and a comfortable, pet-friendly, patio out front. They’re open every day except Monday , opening at 12:30 pm, and closing at 10:00 pm, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when they stay open until 11:00. It’s a welcoming place to gather with friends, meet some new people, and enjoy some amazing food and drinks. 508 Tavern is making a name for itself, and is no longer the award-winning little place that no one has ever heard of. Where do you get more of those delicious tacos? The Golden Fork marks the spot.

Photos by Cindy Tyler