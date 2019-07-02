4th of July Events

Vista CA –The City is hosting its Independence Day Celebration on July 4 in Brengle Terrace Park and the fireworks display starts at 9 pm. Vista Fire reminds residents that all consumer fireworks are illegal in Vista and throughout the County. Leave fireworks to the professionals so you and your family will enjoy a safe and fun day. Remember to secure pets at home during the fireworks display as the loud booms may frighten our four-legged friends.

The City offers two options to celebrate Independence Day! At the Moonlight Amphitheatre, enjoy the Sensation Show Band at 7:35 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

The Wave Waterpark is open 10 am – 4 pm and offers free admission for military, fire, and law enforcement.