Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  4th of July Events

4th of July Events

By   /  July 2, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista CA –The City is hosting its Independence Day Celebration on July 4 in Brengle Terrace Park and the fireworks display starts at 9 pm. Vista Fire reminds residents that all consumer fireworks are illegal in Vista and throughout the County. Leave fireworks to the professionals so you and your family will enjoy a safe and fun day. Remember to secure pets at home during the fireworks display as the loud booms may frighten our four-legged friends. 

The City offers two options to celebrate Independence Day! At the Moonlight Amphitheatre, enjoy the Sensation Show Band at 7:35 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

The Wave Waterpark is open 10 am – 4 pm and offers free admission for military, fire, and law enforcement.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 11 hours ago on July 2, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 2, 2019 @ 1:50 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Fire Warns of Firework Dangers, Laws

Read More →