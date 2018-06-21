4th of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Moonlight Amphitheatre Info

Gates to the Moonlight Amphitheatre open at 5:00 pm

Light Up the Night Dinner seating begins at 5:15 pm

Light Up the Night Dinner service begins at 6:30 pm

Military Heroes Salute and Sponsor Recognition at 7:15 pm

The Mar Dels perform at 7:30 pm

Fireworks at 9:00 pm

Parking and Admission

Parking in Brengle Terrace Park is $15 per car, and $30 per recreational vehicle.

Admission to the Moonlight Amphitheatre is $5 per person.

Children five and under, active and retired military and their immediate family receive

free admission to the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

Light Up the Night Dinner

The public is invited to support the City of Vista’s Independence Day Celebration by attending the Light Up the Night Dinner. The dinner features a delicious BBQ menu catered by When Pigs Fly. Dinner includes reserved seating and VIP parking. Dinner is $60 per person or $450 per table for eight people. Dinner must be purchased by June 18, 2018. Call 760.643.5262.

Sponsorship

To partner with the City of Vista in presenting the 2018 edition of our Independence Day Celebration, call or email. You can also sponsor fireworks rockets by contributing between $25 – $150. For more information, call 760.643.5262.