4th of July​ at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens​

Please join us for our annual 4th of July Party at the Garden. Great Food and Beverages, and a spectacular, up-close view of the Fireworks at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista. Party starts at 6:00 PM, Dinner around 7:00 PM. Tickets include pass for each car full of attendees to park inside the Garden. All proceeds go to fund the Gardens. The Best Seats are at the top of the hill! Top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park For more information call (760) 945-3954

visit our web site at www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org

4th of July Fundraiser at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. Join us for our annual Dinner, Patriotic Costume Contest and Fireworks Bash! Food catered by EnZo’s Bar-B-Q with dessert! Wine, beer, refreshments. Tickets $60 adults, $25 children if purchased by June 30th or by July 1st or later $65/$30 if available.

Board members have tickets for sale, or email RHolloway@bhaincsd.com ​and we’ll arrange to get tickets to you.