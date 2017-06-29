4th of July Parades in North County

Oceanside Independence Day Parade
This fireworks-free event is annual community favorite in Oceanside. From Wisconsin Avenue to Pier View Way, Coast Hwy comes alive with the spirit of independence and patriotic love. Come see plenty of floats, bands, support your local community groups, and so much more. For details on the fireworks show, see above.
- North on South Coast Hwy 101 from Wisconsin Ave to Pier View Way
- The Saturday before July 4th (July 1st)
- 10:00 AM
Rancho Santa Fe July 4th Parade and Picnic This is another fireworks-free event. Bring chairs and blankets for the 4th of July Parade & Picnic in Rancho Santa Fe. There will be a wonderful parade, tasty food, live music and more.
- 16948 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091
- 1:00 to 3:00 PM