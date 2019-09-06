Encinitas, CA — Traveling Stories will host its 4th annual Traveling Stories Fundraising Gala in conjunction with National Literacy Month on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute (1550 South El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024). This year’s extraordinary event’s theme is based on “Alice in Wonderland” and is open to kids and families. Kids will receive Book Bucks and there will be a special auction area with kid-friendly prizes for the kids to bid with their Book Bucks.

The organization will present its Red Balloon Award that celebrates people who promote reading and literacy in meaningful ways. This year’s recipients are Kris Moberly, a volunteer at Traveling Stories since its founding in 2010, and Mohammed Almahdawe, a 13-year-old junior volunteer at the StoryTent who started out with Traveling Stories as a reader. He fell in love with reading through the program and now volunteers weekly to share that love with other kids.

The event brings the community together to celebrate businesses and individuals who make literacy a priority as well as partners with organizations and teachers to improve children’s reading levels. The cost is $135 for individual tickets; a table of 10 is priced at $1,200. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, please visit www.travelingstories.com/gala

Where: Lux Art Institute (1550 South El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024)

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets: http://www.travelingstories.com/gala