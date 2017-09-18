Get Deliciously “Sporked” at the 4th Annual Taste of Oceanside Saturday, October 7, 2017 Oceanside, CA – Mossy Nissan Oceanside presents the Taste of Oceanside on Saturday, October 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a wide array of restaurants, breweries and wineries offering delectable samples of their food and beverages. Live entertainment will also be enjoyed throughout the venue and there will be trolleys to help attendees move around the downtown. Taste of Oceanside continues to gain traction as our local eateries are raising the bar improve our downtown district. “Last year, over 900 people came to celebrate their favorite and new emerging downtown Oceanside restaurants located within the downtown district,” commented Rick Wright, Executive Director of MainStreet Oceanside. “This event gives attendees the opportunity to explore downtown and see the changes in both restaurant and retail offerings.” We are happy to announce that $2 from every ticket sold will be donated to the North County Food Bank. Thanks to the Food Bank’s highly efficient food procurement and distribution model, each $2 donation will provide 10 meals to North County residents in need. Based in San Marcos, the North County Food Bank provides food assistance to working-poor families, fixed-income seniors, low-income military families, and children living in poverty in communities throughout North County. This year’s Taste of Oceanside includes more downtown restaurants and a commemorative event spork will be given to each attendee from event sponsor Green Oceanside. The uniquely embossed Taste of Oceanside spork will eliminate over 15,000 plastic utensils from being added to the landfill! Special thanks to our sponsors Mossy Nissan Oceanside, Green Oceanside, San Diego Gas & Electric and Pacific Marine Credit Union for sponsoring Taste of Oceanside. There are a limited number of tickets available. Food tasting only tickets are $30, Food and alcohol tasting tickets are $40. If there are any remaining tickets, add $5.00 on the day of event. Purchase tickets online at www.TasteofOceanside.com or at the Main Street Oceanside office at 701 Mission Avenue. If there are remaining tickets, they will be sold the day of the event at the attendee check-in booth located on the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza at 300 N. Coast Highway. MainStreet Oceanside phone number is (760) 754-4512. The following restaurants will be offering tastings: 608 – 333 Pacific – Alfredo’s Mexican Food #2 – Angelo’s Burgers – Anita’s Mexican Food – Banana Dang – Barrel Republic – Breakwater Brewing Co. – Chronic Tacos Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – Dani Girl Cake Pops – Dino’s Breakfast & Lunch – Hello Betty Fish House – Jalisco Cantina – Knockout Pizza – Local Tap House & Kitchen Masters Kitchen & Cocktails -The Miller’s Table – Mission Avenue Bar & Grill – Petite Madeline Bakery- Rim Talay- Swami’s Cafe – That Boy Good The Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen- Veneto’s Italian Restaurant- ZigZag Pizza The following breweries and wineries are offering tastings: Beach House Winery – Breakwater Brewing Co. – Holme Estate Cellars – Legacy Brewing Co. – Mission Brewing Company Moonglade Ginger Beer – Oceanside Brewing Company – Stone Brewery Co. MainStreet Oceanside is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a pedestrian friendly community with unique and exciting attractions including both daytime and evening activities for residents and visitors alike.