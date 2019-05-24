4th Annual Business Expo

Please join us for the 4th Annual San Diego North County Business Expo at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Thursday, May 30th 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Over 300 attendees are expected and 40 vendor tables. Thank you to all our North County Chambers and associations for their support.

Registration is still open on the event website with the EventBrite link: https://ncbizexpo2019.eventbrite.com. Thank you to the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event. We are excited to bring many local professionals at the great event. There will also be a Procurement Workshop Presentation with representatives from the County of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority.

This event is important to our North County community by bringing together business professionals from Del Mar, Oceanside, Poway, Fallbrook and every area in between.

You can help us by inviting your business contacts to join us at the Expo. We might still have a few vendor table opportunities available. Contact me for details.



Lastly, I have a bonus for you! You can register for free online and save the $15 ticket fee by using the promo code “sdcwa.”

Date Thursday, May 30, 2019 – 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

California Center for the Arts, Escondido – 340 North Escondido Boulevard – Escondido, CA 92025 View Map

Organizer San Diego County Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce – Organizer of San Diego North County Business Expo 2019