4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation Grants $32,000

May 2017 – San Diego, CA – 4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation (4SCF), an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, awarded $32,000 in grants to five local nonprofit organizations at its 10th Annual Grants Celebration on May 25 at the Ranch House at Del Sur.

This year, 4SCF focused on projects that enrich the 4S Ranch and Del Sur youth communities and foster their growth to becoming informed and well-prepared citizens. The programs funded include: Citizen Science Goes Big with the Zoological Society of San Diego ($9,000); Financial Literacy Programming with Junior Achievement of San Diego County ($7,500); Play it Forward! with Oak Valley Middle School Music Boosters ($7,000); 4S Ranch and Del Sur SWITCH Experience with SOLE Effects ($5,500); Junior Leaders Civic Engagement & STEM Project with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego ($3,000).

“From improving the quality of life in our area to rejuvenating the bonds of our communities, the contributions of our members stimulate a sense of common purpose by bringing people in 4S Ranch and Del Sur together to address essential needs,” explained Deanne Hormovitis, 4SCF Board Chair. “We believe all five of the nonprofit organizations receiving 2017 grants will improve the lives of those who live, work and play within the 4S Ranch and Del Sur community.”

4SCF is dedicated to improving the quality of life and meeting emerging needs in 4SRanch and Del Sur by increasing responsible and effective philanthropy; building a community endowment for the benefit of the region; providing funds annually to community organizations and causes, and giving the community a vehicle for legacy planning and gifts that will benefit 4SRanch-Del Sur now and forever.

Learn more about becoming a member of 4SCF here, or contact Trudy Armstrong at (619) 814-1312 or e-mail trudy@sdfoundation.org.

About the 2017 Grantees:

Zoological Society of San Diego … Citizen Science Goes Big – Outdoor education is an effective tool that enables students to apply their knowledge to learning experiences beyond the classroom. The grant of $9,000 will expand the Zoological Society of San Diego program, which educates middle school students about citizen science and brings STEM learning to wildlife research and exploration. Through the grant, 120 students from Oak Valley Middle School and Design39 will learn how to review data coming from wildlife researchers in Africa and Asia, and participate in field trips to Elfin Forest to perform their own data collection and analysis of local wildlife. Grant funding will support classroom instruction, field trips, transportation, activities and supplies.

Junior Achievement of San Diego County … Financial Literacy Programming The effects of financial literacy education in schools can influence attitudes and behaviors toward money management for individuals well after graduation. The grant of $7,500 will enable more than 250 students throughout the Del Norte and Oak Valley communities to participate in financial literacy education. The Junior Achievement middle school program will teach students the importance of budgeting, saving and using credit at all stages of life. The associated high school program will teach future financial security and the link between education, career and finances.

Oak Valley Middle School Music Boosters … Play it Forward! Music education is often linked to a wide variety of positive impacts in schools, including higher test scores, stronger engagement in the classroom and a greater sense of achievement. The grant of $7,000 will provide new instruments to support the music program at Oak Valley Middle School. The instruments will last more than 20 years and will help develop and inspire student interest in all of the musical arts opportunities at Oak Valley Middle School, including Band, Orchestra and Choir.

SOLE Effects … 4S Ranch and Del Sur SWITCH Experience … Mentorship can play a significant role in personal development by helping young people connect with someone who cares about them and supports them when dealing with day-to-day challenges. The grant of $5,500 will provide more than 200 students with an opportunity to go through the SWITCH Experience program, which focuses on growing leaders through influential role models. Freshmen students at Del Norte High School will speak to college-age mentors during in-school sessions that address many common teen challenges, including depression, substance abuse, bullying and overuse of technology. The goal is to guide students to find their passion and purpose, as well as build leadership skills.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Junior Leaders Civic Engagement & STEM Project … As the regional economy continues to grow in large part thanks to the science and technology industries, it is critical that schools and organizations help expand the pipeline of San Diego youth pursuing STEM degrees. The grant of $3,000 will establish a leadership program for the Boys & Girls Club and support its STEM initiative, which will serve approximately 30 students from the 4S Boys & Girls Club. The program will teach youth important skills through two three-month training sessions, a leadership camp and community service projects, which will help youth build their confidence as well as develop core skills in various STEM fields.

About the 4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation & the Regional Affiliate Program … The Regional Affiliate program, including the 4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation, was established by The San Diego Foundation to create a regional network of affiliate foundations by leveraging local leadership, building endowments, increasing impactful philanthropy, and promoting civic engagement. Affiliates reside in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Escondido, La Jolla, Oceanside, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch-Del Sur. The Regional Affiliate program has exceeded 700 members, established endowments of more than $4 million overall, and granted more than $4.4 million in total to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.