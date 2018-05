49 Featuring the work of Kelly Moncure

Announcing “49”, a one night only art show at the Backfence Society on Saturday, June 2nd from 6-9 pm

110 S. Citrus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

The show will feature landscape photography, figure drawing and painting, and plein aire paintings. Kelly is the City of Vista’s Public Art Commission’s Vice Chair and Rancho Buena Vista’s photography teacher. Kelly has been creating art for over 30 years and teaching art for over 10 years. Before becoming a teacher, she worked in advertising in New York City. To see more of her work, her website is kellymoncure.com

The Backfence Society, Inc., established in 2011, started as an autonomous group of north county San Diego artists working collaboratively to produce interactive art events. Recognizing a lack of proper venues and resources for artists to showcase their work, the Backfence Society established itself with intentions to foster relationships that mutually benefit the community and the artists living within.