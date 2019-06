Vista, CA — Join us for the 46th annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games & Gathering of the Clans! Enjoy the Highland Athletics, Sheepdog Trials, Highland Dancing, Pipe & Drum competitions, live music at the beer garden, world class vendors, Scottish clan history, and more! $25 adults- 5-18 are $5.

Saturday, 22 Jun at 09:00 am – 23 Jun ends 5 pm

Brengle Terrace Park 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista