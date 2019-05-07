Vista, CA — The Amigos de Vista will host the 44th annual Tim Black Charity Golf Tournament. On Monday, May 20, 2019 at Shadowridge Golf Club located at 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista.

Entry fee is $150 per person and includes:

Golfer Appreciation gifts

18 holes of Golf with cart

Buffet Awards Dinner

Live Auction

Longest Drive Competition (Men & Women)

Putting Contest

One Mulligan

Putting String

Closest to the Pin Awards

5 Raffle Tickets

Check-in is at 11:45 am with a 12:30 tee time – Shotgun Scramble Format.

100% of the net proceeds go to charities. Projects that were supported by the Lions in 2017/2018 were: