Vista, CA — The Amigos de Vista will host the 44th annual Tim Black Charity Golf Tournament. On Monday, May 20, 2019 at Shadowridge Golf Club located at 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista.
Entry fee is $150 per person and includes:
- Golfer Appreciation gifts
- 18 holes of Golf with cart
- Buffet Awards Dinner
- Live Auction
- Longest Drive Competition (Men & Women)
- Putting Contest
- One Mulligan
- Putting String
- Closest to the Pin Awards
- 5 Raffle Tickets
Check-in is at 11:45 am with a 12:30 tee time – Shotgun Scramble Format.
100% of the net proceeds go to charities. Projects that were supported by the Lions in 2017/2018 were:
- Local High School Athletics
- Vista Youth Sports
- College Scholarship Programs
- City of Hope
- Vista Teen outreach
- Guide Dogs
- Alta Vista Botanical Garden
- Lions Eye Sight Program
- Center For The Blind, Vista Branch
- Operation Hope – North County