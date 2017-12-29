4…3…2…1…Holiday Countdown with Quattrosound!

Suze Diaz… ‘Tis the Season for joy, laughter, fun and music and what better way to countdown to the holidays than to attend a wonderfully energetic live show at one of North County’s premiere venue, California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

The California Center for the Arts is nestled in the heart of Escondido. It includes “a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities ready to host corporate gatherings, weddings and other special life events.

The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events dedicated to furthering arts entertainment and arts education in the community, by sustaining and expanding programs that provide cultural enrichment for residents of North County and beyond.”

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotography

Thursday evening was a spectacular experience at the Center’s Theater as we were privileged to see Quattrosound perform. Quattrosound is Leah Zeger (violin/vocals), Giovanna Moraga Clayton (cello/vocals), Kay-Ta Matsuno (guitar/vocals) and Jorge Villanueva (percussion/vocals). This worldly diverse dynamic foursome blends the beauty of pop, jazz, and classical music in a magnificent display of passionately and tightly played notes, entrancing lead vocals and divine four-part vocal harmony. In 2013, Quattrosound introduced their captivating sound in their CD debut “Popzzical” and was nominated for “Best New Artist” at the 2013 Latin Grammys. In addition, their unique musical skills brilliantly shine through their versions of cover songs on their Soundcloud playlist “Cover Up!”

Thanks to Ely Ramos, Media Director for the California Center for the Arts, we were able to speak to the band for a brief moment before the show. Each member was a delight to meet and was heartfelt in their desire to share their music with the audience that evening. Currently, Quattrosound has two Christmas CDs, “Feliz Christmas” and “Quattrosound Christmas”. Since it was a holiday show, we had asked how do they decide what songs to perform. Kay-Ta Matsuno let us know that in general, they like to match the vibe of their audiences and connect with them in fashion. They do have a set of songs that they normally play and do a change up every month or two, but for the most part, they like to be able to share music from around the world and incorporate it into their shows. Bringing music and people together on a global scale is key. This was their first time doing a holiday show specifically, and I was thrilled to learn they were going to play some of the songs that have since become my favorites infused with the imaginative Quattrosound twist (“Feliz Navidad”, “Carol of the Bells”, “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “My Favorite Things”) along with other innovative selections from their collection.

Out of all of the songs that Quattrosound has performed, there are a few that they admit gives them goose bumps when they play. Jorge Villanueva shared with us that for him basically all of their songs brings on that exhilarated feeling but that “Good Morning Woodmere” (Popzzical CD) and “Carol of the Bells” (Feliz Christmas CD) top the list. Similarly, Kay-Ta Matsuno gives the ultimate good vibe nod to their song “Good Day” which is also from their “Popzzical” CD album. Giovanna Moraga Clayton is proud and amazed when the audience sings along to their songs and elevates the energy to a higher level. To them, it’s the icing on the cake.

The future is bright for Quattrosound as they look forward to creating more music and getting their sound in front of more audiences. According to Leah Zeger and Jorge Villanueva, a few genres they would like to explore are gypsy style, country, and folk music. Foy Vance and Allison Krauss are just but a few singer-songwriter musicians that they look to consider to emulate. As for future venues, Giovanna Moraga Clayton’s mission is to include Hollywood Bowl on their “Upcoming Dates” list. Don’t be surprised if this happens sooner than later!

As we made our way to our seats, a sense of excitement and joy filled the air; smiles from patrons looking forward to the evening’s musical adventure. The stage was lit up in festive décor of snowflakes and Christmas red with “QUATTROSOUND” in the background on the big screen. The musicians made their way onto the stage wearing touches of festive holiday accessories: Leah and Giovanna with snowman ties, Jorge and Kay-Ta with red fedora-type hats with Kay-Ta splendid in his shiny red shoes. Time for the show to begin!

From the first song, “Mi Conquero”, the tight melodic flow and intensity of each musician’s performance on stage grabs you in that instant and you can’t help but want to move with the music. Energy was being fed off of each musician; the cello and violin speaking and inspiring each other; the guitar and percussion adding the extra magic as they introduced the audience to their eclectic sound. The richness of each note from the violin, cello, guitar, percussion accented the joy that radiated from each band member; their blended voices smooth and fit intimately like a glove.

As the show progressed, charming video of each band member reminiscing personal childhood memories of Christmas was intertwined between sets of songs. Warm humor sprinkled throughout the performance made for such a happy and spirited experience. Their performance of “Typewriter” was a genius intro into their website. The graceful, heartfelt-to-the-soul “Gracias A La Vida” ultimately inspires you feeling grateful for the little things in life and thankful to be able to share it together with others. The performance of “My Favorite Things” and later, the mash up of their Meghan Trainor cover “All About That Bass” shows the visionary in their collaborations. The sultry and velvety “Christmas Time is Here” compels you to feel the warmth of an imaginary fire from the fireplace.

As the show ended with favorite “Good Day” and a hauntingly beautiful acapella of “White Christmas”, Quattrosound gave their audiences the ultimate Christmas gift.

For more information on Quattrosound, their music and their future performances, please go to their websites at

http://www.quattrosound.com,

https://soundcloud.com/quattrosound and also

http://www.knudsenproductions.com/artist.php?id=quattrosound

For more information on all things regarding California Center for the Arts, please go to their website at http://artcenter.org