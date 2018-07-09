41st Haute with Heart Fashion Show and Luncheon: Born to Sparkle

Benefit At St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, that educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential, is celebrating its 41stHaute with Heart Fashion Show and Luncheon: Born to Sparkle on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Preferred tickets are $125 and Premier tickets are $225; Preferred tables are available for $1,100 and Premier tables are available for $2,100 and can be purchased at www.HauteWithHeart.org .

Haute with Heart will feature musical entertainment by K Emeline, along with boutique shopping, silent and live auctions, an opportunity drawing, themed entertainment, a St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center student model fashion show and a theatrical fashion show.

De Anna Dougherty is this year’s Host Chair and Joye Blount is this year’s Honorary Chair. The event will honor Sr. Virginia Rodee, RSCJ for her dedication to SMSC and its students since its inception. NBC7 San Diego’s Marianne Kushi will serve as the Celebrity Emcee.

“This fabulous event salutes the vital contributions made by adults with developmental disabilities that attend the Center’s day program,” Honorary Chair, Joye Blount said. “Through the services St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center provides, each participating student in the inspiring program gets to discover and get to know deeply their own ‘sparkle’ to become empowered to bring out their own talents and abilities.”

As in previous years, Fashion Forward® will produce the runway show. The San Diego-based company is led by fashion, style and entertainment personality Leonard Simpson who has directed fashion shows and grand opening galas at high profile venues across the country.

The Presenting Sponsor for Haute with Heart is The Alexander & Eva Nemeth Foundation. Additional sponsors include Barona Resort & Casino, Sycuan Casino, The Menard Family Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Ginger Poutous, John and Kay Krueger, Lundy Insurance Services Inc., Giving Back Magazine and Redfearn & Associates.